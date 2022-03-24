Left Menu

UK's Johnson says there is evidence Russia trying to get round sanctions using gold

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:55 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was evidence that Russia was trying to get round sanctions using its gold reserves.

"There is evidence that the Russians may be trying to get round - the Russians are obviously going to try to get round - the sanctions on their gold, and we're taking steps to try to make sure that there's no leakage, no sale of bullion into markets around the world," Johnson told reporters in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

