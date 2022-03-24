Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others over Russian collusion allegations
Donald Trump on Thursday sued Hillary Clinton and several other Democrats, alleging they tried to rig the 2016 U.S. presidential election by tying his campaign to Russia.
