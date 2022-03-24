Left Menu

Pakistan says 4 troops killed in attack claimed by Taliban

Militants attempting to sneak into Pakistan from Afghanistan early on Thursday triggered a shootout with soldiers that killed four Pakistani troops, the military said.The Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.According to the military statement, the attack happened in Hassan Khel, a border town in North Waziristan, a former militant stronghold, after midnight on Wednesday.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 24-03-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 23:44 IST
  • Pakistan

According to the military statement, the attack happened in Hassan Khel, a border town in North Waziristan, a former militant stronghold, after midnight on Wednesday. It also said that the attack was foiled and that the militants suffered casualties.

The statement did not provide any further details. The Pakistani Taliban are known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and they are a separate group from the Taliban in neighbouring Afghanistan, who took over that country in August.

However, the two groups are close allies and TTP leaders and fighters have over the years sought sanctuary across the border in Afghanistan. Before the Afghan Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last August, the two countries often blamed each other for sheltering militants.

