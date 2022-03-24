Left Menu

DGP reviews security in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-03-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 23:52 IST
In the wake of a spike in militancy-related incidents in the recent past, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Thursday called for the strengthening of the security grid in the Valley and putting in place effective counter measures against terror violence.

Singh, and Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department, Raj Kumar Goyal, jointly chaired a high-level security review meeting at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, here.

Top officials from the police, Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Sashastra Seema Bal attended the meeting, a police spokesman said.

“The Director General of Police stressed on effective counter measures regarding terror crimes and directed them to further strengthen the security grids. Singh directed the officers to enhance communication within the ranks as also between the sister agencies for desired results,” the spokesman said.

Referring to the recent killings of innocent people, the DGP directed to improve the immediate response measures to terror crime incidents. He also directed the officers to intensify operations against militants and their support network, the spokesman said.

Raj Kumar Goyal appreciated the coordinated efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Armed Police Forces on their anti-terror measures. He stressed on keen documentation and fulfilling the technicalities in investigation of cases of special nature. He also emphasized on quick disposal of cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

