PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 23:56 IST
Police officer accused of sending vulgar messages to woman
A case has been registered against a police sub-inspector here for allegedly sending vulgar messages to a woman, an official said on Thursday.

The woman's brother had approached the sub-inspector saying that his sister had a dispute with her husband and needed some help.

But the accused official, after getting the woman's phone number, started sending her objectionable messages, she alleged.

Further probe is on.

