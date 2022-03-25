Redeveloped BDD chawls to be named after Rajiv Gandhi, Pawar, Thackeray

The Maharashtra government has decided to rename BDD chawls (tenements), which are being redeveloped, after former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Housing Development Minister Jitendra Awhad made this announcement in the Assembly.

BDD chawls in Worli will be named as “Swargiya Balasaheb Thackeray Nagar” and those in Naigaon as “Sharadchandraji Pawar Nagar”.

The BDD chawls along N M Joshi Marg will be named as “Swargiya Rajiv Gandhi Nagar”, Awhad added.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are partners in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi.

