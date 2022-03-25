Left Menu

Iran blames US for delays in reaching nuclear deal

Irans foreign minister claimed Thursday that his country is ready to reach a lasting agreement with world powers, blaming the latest failure to revive Tehrans tattered nuclear deal on an allegedly unrealistic vision by the United States.Speaking during a visit to Beirut, Hossein Amirabdollahian urged the US to stop wasting time.Nuclear negotiations nearly reached completion on the deal earlier this month before Russia demanded that its trade with Iran be exempted from Western sanctions over Ukraine, throwing the process into disarray.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 25-03-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 00:19 IST
Iran blames US for delays in reaching nuclear deal
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Iran's foreign minister claimed Thursday that his country is ready to reach a lasting agreement with world powers, blaming the latest failure to revive Tehran's tattered nuclear deal on an allegedly “unrealistic vision” by the United States.

Speaking during a visit to Beirut, Hossein Amirabdollahian urged the US to stop “wasting time”.

Nuclear negotiations nearly reached completion on the deal earlier this month before Russia demanded that its trade with Iran be exempted from Western sanctions over Ukraine, throwing the process into disarray. Negotiators have yet to reconvene in the Austrian capital, and its unclear exactly what hurdles lie ahead.

Amirabdollahian discussed a range of issues with Lebanese officials, including the tiny Mediterranean country's parliamentary elections due in May, Russia's war in Ukraine and the latest developments on efforts to resurrect the nuclear deal.

“We believe that if there is a realistic American vision in dealing with the situation, we will very soon see the birth of this nuclear deal,” he said. Asked about the main obstacles, he said “some matters are still pending and they are related to lifting the unjust sanctions” imposed on Iran.

“We believe that the United States should move on the right track instead of wasting time,” he said, without elaborating. “We are ready to reach a strong, good and lasting agreement as long it does not cross the Islamic Republic of Iran's red lines.” Iran enjoys wide influence in Lebanon through the Shiite militant Hezbollah group that Tehran has funded and armed since the early 1980s. Amirabdollahian arrived in Lebanon Thursday from neighbouring Syria, where he met with Syrian President Bashar Assad and other top officials.

Iran is a strong ally of Assad and has sent thousands of Iran-backed fighters from around the region, including Hezbollah militants, to bolster Syrian government forces against opponents in the 11-year Syrian conflict.

On Monday, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, signaled support for Tehran's nuclear negotiations to secure sanctions relief — a rare reference to the still-halted talks as world powers near a diplomatic turning point.

And last Friday, news of Tehran's decision to reprocess a fraction of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium into material that can be used in medicine — instead of enriching further, to weapon-grade levels — appears to signal the negotiations may still see the parties return to Vienna and reach a deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022