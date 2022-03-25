Left Menu

Blinken to discuss Israel's role as mediator between Russia, Ukraine in visit

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2022 00:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 00:29 IST
Blinken to discuss Israel's role as mediator between Russia, Ukraine in visit
File photo Image Credit: ANI
The top U.S. diplomat for Near Eastern affairs on Thursday said that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss Israel's role as mediator between Russia and Ukraine during his visit over the weekend.

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert, speaking to reporters, warned that Russia's conflict in Ukraine will only continue to increase the price of basic staples in the Middle East and North Africa region as wheat prices rise.

