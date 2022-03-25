U.S., S. Korea defense chiefs agree on need for 'firm responses' after launch -Pentagon
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his South Korean counterpart agreed that firm responses, including at the United Nations, were necessary after North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
"The two leaders pledged to continue close consultations between military authorities of the ROK and the U.S. going forward and agreed on the importance of maintaining a robust U.S.-ROK combined defense posture," the Pentagon statement added.
Austin also spoke with his Japanese counterpart after the launch, the Pentagon said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lloyd Austin
- Defense
- North Korea's
- Austin
- U.S.
- Japanese
- Pentagon
- South Korean
ALSO READ
Cambodia says ASEAN-U.S. summit postponed, seeking new date
Honduran ex-police boss arrested after U.S. extradition request- spokesman
Top U.S., Ukraine diplomats discuss additional aid for Ukraine
U.S. dismisses Russian claims of biowarfare labs in Ukraine
U.S. speeds licensing for gun, ammunition shipments to Ukraine