Left Menu

U.S., S. Korea defense chiefs agree on need for 'firm responses' after launch -Pentagon

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 00:48 IST
U.S., S. Korea defense chiefs agree on need for 'firm responses' after launch -Pentagon
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his South Korean counterpart agreed that firm responses, including at the United Nations, were necessary after North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

"The two leaders pledged to continue close consultations between military authorities of the ROK and the U.S. going forward and agreed on the importance of maintaining a robust U.S.-ROK combined defense posture," the Pentagon statement added.

Austin also spoke with his Japanese counterpart after the launch, the Pentagon said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022