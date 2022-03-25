Left Menu

McConnell says he cannot support Jackson for U.S. Supreme Court

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2022 01:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 01:34 IST
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday he cannot support the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

McConnell made the statement on the Senate floor as the Senate Judiciary Committee held its fourth and final day of hearings for Jackson, who, if confirmed, would be the first Black woman on the high court.

