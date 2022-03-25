Australia imposes sanctions on Belarus president, places more on Russia
Australia on Friday placed sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and members of his family, and 22 Russian individuals, who it called "propagandists and disinformation operatives." The latest sanctions will include editors from organisations including Russia Today, the Strategic Culture Foundation, InfoRos and NewsFront, Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said in a statement.
Belarus continues to provide strategic support to Russia and its military forces "in their assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Payne said.
