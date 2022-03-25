Russia more of a burden to China after Ukraine invasion- Pentagon official
- Country:
- United States
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made it more of a strategic burden on China, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday.
"I do think that there's a degree to which what Putin has done in Ukraine makes Russia much more of a strategic burden for Beijing than it was six weeks ago or six months ago," Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said.
In February, China and Russia declared a "no limits" partnership, backing each other over standoffs on Ukraine and Taiwan with a promise to collaborate more against the West.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
White House warns Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine
Pentagon chief discussed security aid for Ukraine with defense minister
Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine
Top U.S., Ukraine diplomats discuss additional aid for Ukraine
U.S. dismisses Russian claims of biowarfare labs in Ukraine