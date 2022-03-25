U.S. Congressman Fortenberry found guilty of lying to FBI about funds

A U.S. jury on Thursday convicted U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican from Nebraska, of lying to FBI investigators about illegal contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign.

Following a trial in Los Angeles federal court, the jury found Fortenberry guilty of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts, along with two counts of making false statements to federal investigators. Prosecutors accused Fortenberry of lying to investigators during two interviews in 2019 about $30,000 in campaign contributions he received in 2016 from Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury.

Federal law prohibits foreign nationals from donating to federal election campaigns. "If we want to expect anyone to follow the law, ultimately it starts with the law-makers," Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Jenkins told media outside the courthouse after the verdict was announced.

"I think that's even more paramount when the investigation itself goes to election integrity." Fortenberry's lawyers said he did not mean to mislead FBI agents about Chagoury's donation but was caught off-guard by their interview request and suffered from a faulty memory.

Fortenberry, 61, has served in Congress since 2005. The three felony charges each carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 28 before U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld in Los Angeles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)