Russian ex-president says Western sanctions won't sway Kremlin
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 25-03-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 09:44 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
It is "foolish" to believe that Western sanctions against Russian businesses could have any effect on the Moscow government, Russian ex-president and deputy head of security council Dmitry Medvedev was quoted as saying on Friday.
The sanctions will only consolidate the Russian society and not cause popular discontent with the authorities, Medvedev told Russia's RIA news agency in an interview.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Dmitry Medvedev
- Medvedev
- Moscow
Advertisement
ALSO READ
White House warns Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine
U.S. dismisses Russian claims of biowarfare labs in Ukraine
EU leaders tackle escape route from Russian fossil fuels
Twitter launches Tor service bypassing Russia's block
WRAPUP 4-Nestle, tobacco groups, gamemaker Sony join move away from Russia