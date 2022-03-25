Left Menu

Russian ex-president says Western sanctions won't sway Kremlin

The West has imposed an array of sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, but one month into the war, the Kremlin says it will continue the assault until it accomplishes its goals of Ukraine's "demilitarisation and denazification". Some of the sanctions have specifically targeted billionaire businessmen believed to be close to President Vladimir Putin.

It is "foolish" to believe that Western sanctions against Russian businesses could have any effect on the Moscow government, Russian ex-president and deputy head of security council Dmitry Medvedev was quoted as saying on Friday.

Some of the sanctions have specifically targeted billionaire businessmen believed to be close to President Vladimir Putin.

Some of the sanctions have specifically targeted billionaire businessmen believed to be close to President Vladimir Putin. "Let us ask ourselves: can any of these major businessmen have even the tiniest quantum of influence of the position of the country's leadership?" Medvedev said.

"I openly tell you: no, no way."

