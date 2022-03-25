Left Menu

Man tied to tree, wife gang raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-03-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 11:47 IST
Man tied to tree, wife gang raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of people allegedly tied a man to a tree and raped her wife in this district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the couple was returning to their village, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by the survivor's family, the man was walking back home from his in-laws' house with his wife when 10 people intercepted them.

They took the couple to a nearby mango orchard where the husband was tied to a tree while four of the accused took turns to rape his wife in front of the other six, police said.

A case was registered at New Mandi police station on Thursday and the 10 accused, including two minors, have been nabbed, SP (City) Arpit Vijayvargiya said.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Panth, the woman has been sent for medical examination and her statement will be recorded before a magistrate under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 164 very soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

