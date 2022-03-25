Left Menu

SC to hear next week plea challenging redevelopment of Sabarmati Ashram project

The Rs 1,200 crore-worth Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project has been jointly undertaken by the state and central government by developing the ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived from 1917 to 1930.

The Supreme Court will next week hear a plea challenging the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram project in Ahmedabad.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari and C T Ravikumar on Friday listed the matter for hearing after senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned the matter before it.

Jaising sought urgent hearing of the matter, questioning the resolution of the Gujarat government; the Gujarat Tourism Corporation is undertaking a project for redevelopment of Sabarmati Ashram.

''The urgency is that construction is going on. I need a VC (virtual conference) day,'' Jaising submitted.

The bench then said, ''List on a virtual hearing day''.

The Rs 1,200 crore-worth Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project has been jointly undertaken by the state and central government by developing the ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived from 1917 to 1930. The project would be developed over an area of 55 acres from the existing five acres by bringing together heritage buildings and restoring the surroundingsS.

