EAM holds talks with Chinese counterpart Wang

The Chinese foreign minister arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening in the highest-level visit between the two countries after the ties came under severe strain following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh that began nearly two years ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 12:13 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held wide-ranging talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Ahead of the talks, Jaishankar tweeted, ''Greeted Chinese FM Wang Yi at Hyderabad House. Our discussions commence shortly.'' It was the first public comment by India on Wang's visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

