Left Menu

SC permits ex-Unitech promoter's wife Preeti Chandra to attend last rites of her grandmother

The Supreme Court on Friday granted permission to Preeti Chandra, wife of jailed Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra to attend her grandmother's last rites with condition that she will be escorted by police during the time and return the jail on the same day after attending the ceremony.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 12:22 IST
SC permits ex-Unitech promoter's wife Preeti Chandra to attend last rites of her grandmother
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday granted permission to Preeti Chandra, wife of jailed Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra to attend her grandmother's last rites with condition that she will be escorted by police during the time and return the jail on the same day after attending the ceremony. The court also directed Preeti Chandra not to use a phone or any communication device when she is out from jail.

The court was hearing Preeti Chandra's plea seeking to attend the last rites of her grandmother. In the last hearing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court that Preeti had recently got citizenship of the Dominican Republic and India did not have an extradition treaty with that country.

ED opposed her bail plea and said that it was better to be safe than be sorry. Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, appearing for the ED said that Preeti Chandra was arrested in the matter when she was trying to leave the country.

Earlier, the ED had filed a prosecution complaint in a sessions court in Delhi against the founder of Unitech Group Ramesh Chandra, Preeti Chandra (Sanjay Chandra's wife) and Rajesh Malik of Carnoustie Group under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The ED has accused Unitech Group of transferring approximately Rs 347.5 crores to Carnoustie Group which in turn purchased immovable and movable assets in NCR, across India and abroad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022