SC permits ex-Unitech promoter's wife Preeti Chandra to attend last rites of her grandmother

The Supreme Court on Friday granted permission to Preeti Chandra, wife of jailed Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra to attend her grandmother's last rites with condition that she will be escorted by police during the time and return the jail on the same day after attending the ceremony. The court also directed Preeti Chandra not to use a phone or any communication device when she is out from jail.

The court was hearing Preeti Chandra's plea seeking to attend the last rites of her grandmother. In the last hearing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court that Preeti had recently got citizenship of the Dominican Republic and India did not have an extradition treaty with that country.

ED opposed her bail plea and said that it was better to be safe than be sorry. Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, appearing for the ED said that Preeti Chandra was arrested in the matter when she was trying to leave the country.

Earlier, the ED had filed a prosecution complaint in a sessions court in Delhi against the founder of Unitech Group Ramesh Chandra, Preeti Chandra (Sanjay Chandra's wife) and Rajesh Malik of Carnoustie Group under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The ED has accused Unitech Group of transferring approximately Rs 347.5 crores to Carnoustie Group which in turn purchased immovable and movable assets in NCR, across India and abroad. (ANI)

