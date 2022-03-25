Left Menu

Delhi: Body with 'throat slit injuries' found in traveller's bag

In a shocking incident, a man's body was found stuffed in a traveller's bag from the Mangolpuri area of the Capital, said police on Friday.

Updated: 25-03-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 12:31 IST
In a shocking incident, a man's body was found stuffed in a traveller's bag from the Mangolpuri area of the Capital, said police on Friday. The gut-wrenching incident was reported in the early morning hours of Friday, through a PCR call.

"The police immediately reached the spot near Peer Baba Majaar in Mangolpuri and found the dead body of an unknown male aged around 20 to 22 yrs old, with throat slit injuries. The dead body was stuffed in a purple coloured traveller bag. The body was clad in white kurta-pyjama. A case of murder has been registered" said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) outer Sameer Sharma. Several teams have been formed for the identification of the deceased, for checking the CCTV footages of the adjoining areas and for developing intelligence with regard to this incident. All neighbouring police stations and districts have been informed for checking the missing person records.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

