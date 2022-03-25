Left Menu

MoS Nityanand Rai introduces bill to unify Delhi's three civic bodies in Lok Sabha

Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was introduced in Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Friday to unify the three municipal corporations of the national capital.

Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was introduced in Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Friday to unify the three municipal corporations of the national capital. Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) opposed the introduction of the Bill in the Lower House.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Union Cabinet gave its nod to present a bill for the unification of three municipal corporations in Delhi, "The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022". Erstwhile, Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three municipal corporations including South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in the year 2011, as per Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act, 1911 (Delhi Act, 12 Of 2011).

Earlier, State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava informed that the Centre has deferred the announcement of polling dates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election after the central government raised a few issues that are yet to be legally examined by the Election Commission. He also informed that the Centre is planning to "unify" the three civic bodies and hence did not announce the poll schedule.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)

