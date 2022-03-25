Left Menu

Marshall Islands says looking at 'expelling' Russian ships on its registry

The Marshall Islands is considering "expelling" from their ship registry any Russian yachts or boats that have been targeted by Western-led sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, its foreign minister said on Friday. Western countries have been seizing luxury yachts linked to Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 25-03-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:03 IST
Marshall Islands says looking at 'expelling' Russian ships on its registry
Casten Nemra Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The Marshall Islands is considering "expelling" from their ship registry any Russian yachts or boats that have been targeted by Western-led sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, its foreign minister said on Friday. The minister, Casten Nemra, whose country along with Panama and Liberia is popular for registering ships, told reporters on a trip to Taiwan that his Pacific island nation strongly condemned the Russian invasion.

"We also are one of the largest ship registry programs for flagged ships throughout the global shipping industry," he said. "We are also looking into expelling any Russian ownership in terms of yachts or those that are listed and are on the sanction list. We will do our part in working, collaborating with a number of countries."

He did not elaborate and it was not immediately clear how many ships this could affect. Western countries have been seizing luxury yachts linked to Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia says its forces are carrying out "a special military operation" in Ukraine.

The sanctions have triggered an exodus of luxury yachts from Europe in recent weeks, with several heading towards the Maldives, which has no extradition treaty with the United States. The Marshall Islands is a close U.S. ally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022