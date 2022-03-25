China urges restraint by 'all sides' on North Korea's missile tests
China has urged "all sides" to exercise restraint regarding North Korea's long-range missiles tests, the foreign ministry said on Friday.
"We express concern at the present situation," ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, when asked about the tests at a daily briefing.
On Thursday, North Korea fired a Hwasong-17, a huge new intercontinental ballistic missile, in a test that leader Kim Jong Un said was designed to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any U.S. military moves.
