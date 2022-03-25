Left Menu

China urges restraint by 'all sides' on North Korea's missile tests

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-03-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:15 IST
China urges restraint by 'all sides' on North Korea's missile tests
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
China has urged "all sides" to exercise restraint regarding North Korea's long-range missiles tests, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

"We express concern at the present situation," ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, when asked about the tests at a daily briefing.

On Thursday, North Korea fired a Hwasong-17, a huge new intercontinental ballistic missile, in a test that leader Kim Jong Un said was designed to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any U.S. military moves.

