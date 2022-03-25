India tells visiting Chinese minister border disengagement key to resolving issues - sources
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:15 IST
- Country:
- India
India's national security adviser told the visiting Chinese foreign minister on Friday that an early and complete disengagement of troops from their disputed border was key to resolving issues between the countries, two Indian sources said.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval after landing in New Delhi late on Thursday, in the highest level visit since deadly border clashes in 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pentagon shows understanding of India’s UN vote; tries to pacify US lawmakers about New Delhi’s position on Russia
India Among Top 3 Countries Most Affected by Ransomware Attacks
Vastrakar claims 4 wickets as India restrict NZ to 260/9
Modi's BJP set to win India's biggest state election as vote count begins
Tomljanovic wins in 3 sets to open Indian Wells tournament