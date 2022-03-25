Left Menu

India tells visiting Chinese minister border disengagement key to resolving issues - sources

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:15 IST
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India's national security adviser told the visiting Chinese foreign minister on Friday that an early and complete disengagement of troops from their disputed border was key to resolving issues between the countries, two Indian sources said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval after landing in New Delhi late on Thursday, in the highest level visit since deadly border clashes in 2020.

