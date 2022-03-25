China supports Solomon Islands in maintaining social order

China backs the Solomon Islands in upholding social order, a foreign ministry spokesman told reporters on Friday, when asked if the two were in talks on a security partnership.

Australia and New Zealand expressed concern about the impact on regional security of military cooperation between China and the Solomons after the leak of a draft document on proposed cooperation.

At a regular media briefing in Beijing, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin did not confirm or deny the proposed cooperation when asked about it.

