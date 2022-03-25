Russia says it destroyed fuel depot outside Kyiv in missile strike

Russia's armed forces destroyed a major fuel depot outside Kyiv in a missile strike, Russia's defense ministry said on Friday. Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing that the strike happened on Thursday evening, using Kalibr cruise missiles fired from the sea. Konashenkov said the depot was used to supply Ukraine's armed forces in the center of the country.

Reuters was not able to independently verify Konashenkov's remarks.

