Russia's armed forces destroyed a major fuel depot outside Kyiv in a missile strike, Russia's defence ministry said on Friday. Konashenkov said the depot was used to supply Ukraine's armed forces in the centre of the country. Reuters was not able to independently verify Konashenkov's remarks.

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 25-03-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:34 IST
Russia says it destroyed fuel depot outside Kyiv in missile strike
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing that the strike happened on Thursday evening, using Kalibr cruise missiles fired from the sea.

Reuters was not able to independently verify Konashenkov's remarks.

