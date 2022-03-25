Maha: Three held for practising black magic, cheating people in Thane

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly practising black magic and cheating people of lakhs in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

The police have seized several electronic gadgets from the accused and frozen the bank account in which they deposited the money they took from their victims, deputy commissioner of police (Wagle Estate) Dr Vinay Rathod said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, IPC and POCSO Act has been registered against main accused Kuldeep Nikam, Kishore Navle and Sneha Shinde, he said. The case was registered based on the complaint by Nikam's sister, whose nine-year-old son the accused were allegedly planning to use for human sacrifice, the official said. The police have recovered a laptop, mobile phones, drones, night vision CCTV cameras, a ghost detector and several items used in the practice of black magic, all valued at Rs 6.50 lakh from the trio, he said. Snake and tiger skins were also seized during the police raids, he added. The accused allegedly cheated people of lakhs by promising to weed out evil spirits, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

