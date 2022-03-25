Left Menu

Maha: Three held for practising black magic, cheating people in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-03-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:38 IST
Maha: Three held for practising black magic, cheating people in Thane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly practising black magic and cheating people of lakhs in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

The police have seized several electronic gadgets from the accused and frozen the bank account in which they deposited the money they took from their victims, deputy commissioner of police (Wagle Estate) Dr Vinay Rathod said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, IPC and POCSO Act has been registered against main accused Kuldeep Nikam, Kishore Navle and Sneha Shinde, he said. The case was registered based on the complaint by Nikam's sister, whose nine-year-old son the accused were allegedly planning to use for human sacrifice, the official said. The police have recovered a laptop, mobile phones, drones, night vision CCTV cameras, a ghost detector and several items used in the practice of black magic, all valued at Rs 6.50 lakh from the trio, he said. Snake and tiger skins were also seized during the police raids, he added. The accused allegedly cheated people of lakhs by promising to weed out evil spirits, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022