Thousands flee city near Ukrainian international airport

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 25-03-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:46 IST
Thousands flee city near Ukrainian international airport
  Ukraine

About 20,000 people have answered appeals to flee the Ukrainian city of Boryspil, which is near an international airport, Boryspil Mayor Volodymyr Borysenko said on national television on Friday. He urged others to evacuate, saying the large number of civilians in villages nearby made it difficult for Ukrainian troops to clear Russian forces from the area.

Boryspil international airport is about 30 km (19 miles) east of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

