Left Menu

Miner Petropavlovsk caught in crosshairs of UK sanctions against Gazprombank

London-listed Russian miner Petropavlovsk said it would miss an interest payment due on Friday after Britain froze the assets of its main lender Gazprombank. The gold miner has agreements including for loans and bullion sales with Gazprombank, which was the target of Britain's latest round of sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Peel Hunt analysts in a note said the Gazprombank asset freeze also complicated Petropavlovsk's ability to refinance its bonds due in November.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-03-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:52 IST
Miner Petropavlovsk caught in crosshairs of UK sanctions against Gazprombank
Gazprombank Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London-listed Russian miner Petropavlovsk said it would miss an interest payment due on Friday after Britain froze the assets of its main lender Gazprombank.

The gold miner has agreements including for loans and bullion sales with Gazprombank, which was the target of Britain's latest round of sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. A $560,000 interest payment was due on Friday on its $200 million term loan with Gazprombank, Petropavlovsk said, adding it has not been named in any of the Western sanctions to date.

Still, index provider FTSE Russell will be deleting it from all FTSE's indexes during this month's review after many brokers refused to trade their shares on the miner and others. Western leaders have tightened sanctions on Russia as the attack on Ukraine entered its second month, but that has had a knock-on effect on companies with no direct ties with sanctioned people or firms and hurt investor sentiment.

Petropavlovsk shares have sunk more than 85% since Russia's invasion of Ukraine - which it calls a "special military operation" - began on Feb. 24. Peel Hunt analysts in a note said the Gazprombank asset freeze also complicated Petropavlovsk's ability to refinance its bonds due in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022