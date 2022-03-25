Live updates: Half the population of Kharkiv has fled

About half the population of the eastern city of Kharkiv has left, and food and other essentials are dwindling for those who stay behind.

A line formed on Thursday at an apartment block as neighbours waited for aid from the Red Cross.

"Among those who stayed, there are people who can walk on their own, but many who cannot walk, the elderly," said Hanna Spitsyna, who distributed the food to the sound of explosions behind her.

Kharkiv has been under siege by Russian forces since the start of the invasion, with relentless shelling that has forced people to sleep in metro stations and in basements.

Ukraine's government said shelling on a group of people awaiting aid elsewhere in the city killed six people on Thursday. It was not immediately possible to verify the allegation.

___ KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: — Ukraine president presses Biden, NATO for more aid as war enters second month — UN votes to condemn Russia for humanitarian crisis in Ukraine — Russian stock market, crushed by war, partially reopens OTHER DEVELOPMENTS: DUBAI — Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analysed by The Associated Press showed thick black smoke rising over the port in the Ukrainian city of Berdyansk, with a large ship on fire on Thursday.

The timing of the photos correspond with what the Ukrainian navy described as a successful attack that saw a Russian landing craft ferrying armoured vehicles to the city sink off the port.

The image also corresponds to online videos purportedly showing the attack at the port in the city held by Russia on the Sea of Azov.

___ LVIV, Ukraine – Russian forces fired two missiles on Thursday at a Ukrainian military unit on the outskirts of Dnipro, the fourth-largest city in the country, regional emergency services said.

The strikes destroyed buildings and set off two fires, it said, while the number of those killed and wounded was still being established.

Dnipro is west of the regions along the Russian border that have been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

___ LVIV, Ukraine — With the war headed into its second month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of hope and determination in his nighttime video address to the nation on Thursday.

"It is already night. But we are working," he said in a quiet voice.

"The country must move toward peace, move forward. With every day of our defence, we are getting closer to the peace that we need so much. We are getting closer to victory. … We can't stop even for a minute. For every minute determines our fate, our future, whether we will live." He reported on his conversations that day with leaders of NATO and European Union countries gathered in Brussels, and their promises of even more sanctions on Russia.

"We need to look for peace," he said. "Russia also needs to look for peace." ___ LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked EU leaders for working together to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia, including Germany's decision to block Russia from delivering natural gas to Europe through the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

But he lamented that these steps were not taken earlier, saying there was a chance Russia would have thought twice about invading.

He then appealed to the EU leaders, who had gathered on Thursday in Brussels, to move quickly on Ukraine's application to join the bloc.

"Here I ask you, do not delay. Please," Zelenskyy said by video from Kyiv. "For us this is a chance." He then listed the 27 member countries, noting those he said were "for us". He appealed to Germany and particularly to Hungary not to block Ukraine's bid.

"Listen, Viktor, do you know what is happening in Mariupol?" Zelenskyy said, addressing Hungarian President Viktor Orban. "I want to be open once and for all — you should decide for yourself, who you are for." Orban is widely considered to be Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally among EU leaders.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is certain that "in the decisive moment, Germany also will be with us."

