Ukrainian city of Chernihiv cut off by Russian forces - regional governor
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 25-03-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 14:47 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has in effect been cut off by Russian forces, the regional governor said on Friday.
"The city has been conditionally, operationally surrounded by the enemy," Governor Viacheslav Chaus said on national television, adding that the city was under fire from artillery and warplanes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Viacheslav Chaus
- Chernihiv
- Ukrainian
- Russian
Advertisement