AB-PMJAY successfully contributed in curtailing out-of-pocket expenditure in country: Govt

Hospital admissions worth Rs 37,185 crore have been authorised under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) till March 21 this year since the inception of the scheme in September 2018, the government said Friday.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said if these healthcare services were availed by the beneficiaries on their own, it would have resulted in an out-of-pocket expenditure to the tune of 1.5-2 times what was incurred under the scheme. "The scheme has successfully contributed in curtailing out-of-pocket expenditure in the country,'' the minister said in a written reply to a question in the House.

