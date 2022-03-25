Left Menu

AB-PMJAY successfully contributed in curtailing out-of-pocket expenditure in country: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 14:54 IST
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Hospital admissions worth Rs 37,185 crore have been authorised under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) till March 21 this year since the inception of the scheme in September 2018, the government said Friday.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said if these healthcare services were availed by the beneficiaries on their own, it would have resulted in an out-of-pocket expenditure to the tune of 1.5-2 times what was incurred under the scheme. "The scheme has successfully contributed in curtailing out-of-pocket expenditure in the country,'' the minister said in a written reply to a question in the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

