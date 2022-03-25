India foreign minister says ties with China can't be normal with border tension
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 15:02 IST
- Country:
- India
India's foreign minister said after meeting his Chinese counterpart in New Delhi that ties between the countries cannot be normal as long as there is a huge deployment of troops along their disputed border.
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told a news briefing after a three-hour meeting with China's Wang Yi that frictions and tensions on the border cannot be reconciled with normal relations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tibetans demonstrate against Chinese `aggression’
Chinese regulator says internet clean up campaign sees positive results
Chinese foreign minister says he hopes Ukraine war will stop as soon as possible
People in Nepal hold protest against Chinese atrocities in Tibet
EXCLUSIVE-Italy annuls sale of military drones firm to Chinese investors, sources say