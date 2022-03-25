India and China for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine - Indian foreign minister

India and China agreed on the importance of an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Friday after holding talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Both Asian giant consider Russia a friend and have rejected Western calls for condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls it action a "special military operation".

