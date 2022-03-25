Left Menu

India and China for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine - Indian foreign minister

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 15:06 IST
India and China for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine - Indian foreign minister
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
India and China agreed on the importance of an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Friday after holding talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Both Asian giant consider Russia a friend and have rejected Western calls for condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls it action a "special military operation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

