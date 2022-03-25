Left Menu

Maha: Man arrested for sexually assaulting 11-year-old daughter in Pune

The police on Thursday arrested the 35-year-old accused based on a complaint lodged by the girls grandmother, an official said.The victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father at their home in Susgaon area of the city on March 13 and 14, he said.

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 11-year-old daughter in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Friday. The police on Thursday arrested the 35-year-old accused based on a complaint lodged by the girl's grandmother, an official said.

The victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father at their home in Susgaon area of the city on March 13 and 14, he said. ''The victim's mother stays at her parents' house, while the victim and her brother live with their father in Susgaon. The alleged incident took place on March 13 and March 14. Following the assault, the girl went to her grandmother's house and narrated the incident to her,'' the official said.

A case under sections 376 AB (punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age), 377 (unnatural offences) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered against the accused, he added.

