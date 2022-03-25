Left Menu

RBI central board discusses impact of geopolitical crises on Indian economy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 15:08 IST
RBI central board discusses impact of geopolitical crises on Indian economy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India on Friday discussed the overall impact of current global geopolitical crises on the Indian economy.

The 594th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of RBI was held on Friday at Bengaluru under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das, the RBI said in a release.

''The Board in its meeting reviewed the various areas of operation of the Bank and the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges including the overall impact of current global geopolitical crises,'' it said.

Further, the Board discussed the Reserve Bank's activities during the current accounting year 2021-22. The Board also approved the budget for the accounting year 2022-23.

Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, and T Rabi Sankar, attended the meeting.

Other Directors of the Central Board – Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi too attended the meeting.

The release further said Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Financial Services also participated in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022