CIC directs Hockey India to disclose reasons behind fund transfer by it to foreign accounts, cash withdrawals

The Central Information Commission has directed Hockey India to comply with its order to disclose the purpose behind funds transferred by it to foreign accounts and its cash withdrawals, after the Delhi High Court rejected the sports body's plea to stay it.

In a compliance notice, the commission said, ''On perusal of case records, it has been intimated by the appellant that you had challenged the CIC order before the...Delhi High Court vide a WP (C) but the...Delhi High Court has declined to stay CIC orders compliance.'' ''In view of above, you are hereby directed to look into the matter to ensure the compliance of the commission's order. Action taken in the matter be endorsed to the commission within 21 days from the receipt of this letter,'' it said.

Activist Subhas Agrawal had filed a 20-point RTI application in October 2019 seeking details about the functioning of Hockey India, including signatories and their designations on bank accounts, fund transfers made to foreign accounts and cash withdrawals made from its accounts and their purpose.

Hockey India refused information on these points on the grounds of it being exempted from disclosure under Section 8(1)(d)(commercial confidence clause) of the RTI Act.

After the Central Information Commission (CIC) directed disclosure of the information, Hockey India challenged it before the Delhi High Court and sought a stay on it.

Justice Rekha Palli observed that Hockey India, which is a National Sports Federation (NSF) and a public authority, cannot shy away from disclosing such information even when the salaries of judges are also known to everyone.

''Prima facie I really don't see what is wrong with the CIC order. You are a public authority, you can't shy away from disclosing salaries of employees, no matter how high or low it is. When our salaries are known to everybody then what is the problem in salaries of your employees,'' the judge said.

''You are a public authority which is getting so much of aid, benefits and funds,'' Justice Palli said, adding that she was not inclined to stay the CIC order at this stage.

The central government also supported the December 13 last year order of the CIC, saying it was in consonance with the National Sports Code and government guidelines.

Hockey India has been granted recognition by the central government, youth affairs and sports ministry, as a NSF.

The commission had also directed the NSF to give information pertaining to monthly rents paid by it at each of the addresses since the date of occupation and information relating to monetary transactions like cash withdrawals and fund transfer to bank accounts in foreign countries.

In her order, Information Commissioner Amita Pandove had directed Hockey India to provide designations of the signatories on bank accounts only.

She also directed the federation to ''only'' provide purpose of fund transfer to bank accounts in foreign countries and cash withdrawals by Hockey India.

