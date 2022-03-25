S.Korea's President-elect asks China's Xi for cooperation after N.Korea's ICBM launch
South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for close coordination on North Korea's complete denuclearisation, Yoon's office said on Friday.
Yoon had a telephone conversation with Xi, his office said, a day after Pyongyang conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile.
