Left Menu

Maharashtra govt to probe corruption allegations against traffic police

The Speaker of Legislative Assembly on Friday requested Minister of State for Home (Rural) Shambhuraj Desai to look into the corruption allegations against the traffic police department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-03-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 15:24 IST
Maharashtra govt to probe corruption allegations against traffic police
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Speaker of Legislative Assembly on Friday requested Minister of State for Home (Rural) Shambhuraj Desai to look into the corruption allegations against the traffic police department. Earlier, the members of the house questioned the indulgence of traffic police in corruption and malpractices.

In a response to the allegations and questions, the Speaker said that a thorough investigation is to be done at all levels. "I know how the transfer posting is done and you catch or investigate only constable level officials. But the main point is that if postings are changed in return for money then that Officer will tend to extort or recover money through corruption," the Speaker said.

The MoS Home assured the house that detailed investigations would be done in the matter. The budget session of the state legislature is being held between March 3 and March 25 in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022