Cong leaders from Haryana meet Rahul to discuss way forward for party

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 15:35 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leaders from Haryana met Rahul Gandhi here on Friday and deliberated on the party's strategy going forward and ways to strengthen the organisation.

The leaders discussed the challenges before the party in Haryana, especially after the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) victory in neighbouring Punjab, and how to address those.

Among those who attended the meeting were former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Kiran Chaudhary, Rajya Sabha MP Deepinder Singh Hooda and Captain Ajay Singh Yadav.

