Kremlin says U.S. talk of Russia using chemical weapons a tactic to divert attention

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 25-03-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 15:37 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Friday that U.S. talk of Russia possibly resorting to chemical weapons in Ukraine was a tactic to divert attention away from awkward questions for Washington. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters that the military would submit proposals to President Vladimir Putin on how Russia should strengthen its defences in response to NATO beefing up its eastern flank.

There was no official position on whether Russia would rebuild Ukrainian towns and cities such as Mariupol, Peskov added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

