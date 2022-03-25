China's Xi urges political trust in call with S.Korea president-elect
Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a phone call with South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol that the two countries should bolster mutual political trust, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday.
