Woman shot dead, nephew injured by unidentified assailant in Punjab

An elderly woman was killed and her nephew injured after an unidentified assailant opened fire on them in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Friday, police said.

The woman, Raksha Devi (70), died on the spot, they said.

Devi was travelling on a motorcycle with her nephew, Rajnish Kumar (36), when the assailant opened fire on them near Banerha village on the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border, the police said.

A bullet hit Devi in the chest and she died on the spot. Two bullets hit Kumar's right shoulder. The assailant managed to flee, they said.

Kumar was admitted to the local civil hospital, they added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Navneet Kaur said the police have got vital clues in the case and the assailant will be arrested soon.

Further investigation is underway, Kaur said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)