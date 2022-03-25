SC to hear next week plea challenging redevelopment of Sabarmati Ashram project

The Supreme Court will next week hear a plea filed by Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi challenging Gujarat High Court's order dismissing his petition against Gujarat government's decision to redevelop Sabarmati Ashram project in Ahmedabad.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and C T Ravikumar on Friday listed the matter for hearing after senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned the case before it.

Jaising sought urgent hearing of the matter, questioning the resolution of the Gujarat government; the Gujarat Tourism Corporation is undertaking a project for redevelopment of Sabarmati Ashram.

''The urgency is that construction is going on. I need a VC (virtual conference) day,'' Jaising submitted.

The bench then said, ''List on a virtual hearing day''.

Gandhi has moved the top court challenging the Gujarat High Court rejecting his plea against the Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project after the state government assured that it will ''not touch'' three key attractions in the one-acre area housing the main ashram.

''The government has given an assurance that the existing Ashram, which is in an area of one acre, will not be disturbed, and it will be maintained as it is. Thus, all the fears and apprehensions of the petitioner stand allayed in the government's order,'' the high court had said.

The Rs 1,200 crore Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project has been jointly undertaken by the state and the central government for developing the ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived from 1917 to 1930.

The project would be developed over an area of 55 acres from the existing five acres by bringing together heritage buildings and restoring the surroundings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)