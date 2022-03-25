Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy approved for implementation

Cabinet has approved the Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy (ICVPS) for implementation.

The strategy is expected to serve as an implementation tool of the White Paper on Safety and Security adopted in 2016.

It advocates for a whole of government and society approach in fighting crime and preventing violence.

The ICVPS consists of six interdependent and interrelated pillars.

These are:

An effective criminal justice;

Early interventions in preventing crime;

Victim support interventions;

Effective and integrated service delivery;

Safety through environmental design; and

Active public and community participation. Cabinet in a statement, following its meeting on Wednesday, said the strategy acknowledges the need for complimentary interventions to address the drivers of crime such as poverty, inequality, unemployment, social welfare, health, and education.

"It is inclusive in terms of both urban and rural areas, including traditional councils, as stakeholders. It has been fully consulted with all the spheres of government, business, research institutions and civil-society organisations."

The approved strategy replaces the current National Crime Prevention Strategy.

