UN rights office says evidence growing of Mariupol mass graves

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 16:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The head of the U.N. human rights team in Ukraine said on Friday that monitors had received increasing information on mass graves in the encircled city of Mariupol, Ukraine, including one that appeared to hold 200 bodies.

"We have got increasing information on mass graves that are there," Matilda Bogner told journalists by video link from Ukraine, saying some of the evidence came from satellite images.

Bogner said that civilian deaths in Ukraine exceeded 1,035, adding that the U.N. team was probing what appeared to be indiscriminate attacks by both sides in the conflict.

