Maha Council passes resolution condemning K'taka CM for statements on border dispute
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for reportedly stating that the border dispute between the two states no longer exists.
The issue was raised by Shiv Sena MLA Diwakar Raote, who also told the House that Bommai had reportedly said regions like Akkalkot and Solapur were given to Maharashtra, and, thus, Belgaum, Karwar and neighbouring regions were given to Karnataka.
Taking cognisance of the matter, Council Chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar said, ''I move a proposal to condemn the comments of the Karnataka government and its chief minister Basavraj Bommai. There is a case going on in the Supreme Court over the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka and he should not have made remarks that would influence the case.'' The resolution was passed unanimously.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Election results in BJP's favour will have positive effect on Karnataka Assembly poll: Bommai
BJP will come back to power in Karnataka in 2023, says CM Bommai
CM Bommai plans 4 new satellite towns around Bengaluru, 6 integrated cities in Karnataka
BJP will return to power in Karnataka in 2023 polls under Bommai's leadership: Yediyurappa
BJP will return to power in K'taka on its own strength in 2023 assembly polls: Bommai