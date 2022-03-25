Left Menu

MP: Revenue official caught taking Rs 15,000 bribe in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 25-03-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 16:27 IST
A revenue official was caught while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a milkman for demarking his land in Madhya Pardesh's Indore district on Friday, Lokayukta police said. Chandra Mohan Garg (31) was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount outside his office in Manpur area, Indore Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Baghel said.

The accused official had already taken the first installment of Rs 10,000 from the complainant Virendra Gurjar (24), he said.

Fed up of the demands, Gurjar had lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta police, following which a trap was laid, the DSP said.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and no arrest has been made as yet, he added.

