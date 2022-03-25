Left Menu

C'garh: Senior naxal cadre surrenders in Bijapur district

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 25-03-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 16:39 IST
A `deputy commander' of the naxal's military platoon surrendered in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said on Friday.

Mithu Kashyap, deputy commander of military platoon-16 under the Indravati Area Committee of the rebels, surrendered before Bijapur Superintendent of Police Dr Pankaj Shukla, said a senior official.

Kashyap joined naxals in 2008 as a platoon member and in March 2018 he was elevated as deputy commander, the official added.

He was allegedly part of the naxal squad which ambushed a police team in Narayanpur district in 2009.

Two police personnel were killed and two Insas rifles looted during the incident. As per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government, he was given assistance worth Rs 10,000, said the officer.

