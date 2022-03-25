Ukraine says Russian forces have "partially" created a land corridor to Crimea

Ukraine's Defence Ministry said on Friday Russian forces had managed partially to create a land corridor to Crimea from territory in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

"The enemy was partially successful in creating a land corridor between the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and part of Donetsk region," it said in an online post.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

