Ukraine says Russian forces have "partially" created a land corridor to Crimea
Ukraine's Defence Ministry said on Friday Russian forces had managed partially to create a land corridor to Crimea from territory in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
"The enemy was partially successful in creating a land corridor between the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and part of Donetsk region," it said in an online post.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
